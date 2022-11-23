Update regarding Better Transaction

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company") is hereby providing an update that further to the announcement from February 16, 2022, regarding the signed agreement with Cann Pharmaceutical Ltd. (“Better”) to acquire 100% of Better’s shares (the “Transaction”), which as set out in the Company’s reports is subject to certain closing conditions, as of this date, there are some fundamental disagreements between the parties (including open matters which were not concluded at the time of the signing the agreement), in addition to a disconnect between the parties, which pose doubts as to whether the Transaction will in fact be completed.



About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co .

