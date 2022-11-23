Five Ideas for Dining this Thanksgiving at New York & Hamptons Hot-Spots
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual holiday of Thanksgiving is nearly here. Across America reunions, celebrations, and delightful gatherings will honor the traditional harvests of fall and the blessings of the past year.
There is truly no better way to celebrate the moment than by enjoying the superb offerings of local restaurants and businesses. Offering the very best of the East Coast, these are some of the establishments that will harmoniously bring smiles to faces and happiness to hearts from New York City to the Hamptons.
Experience all the golden tastes of the season out east at the prestigious establishments found in Southampton Village.
Union Burger Bar
Before indulging in all that turkey and pumpkin pie, get the energy pumping with incredible live music at Union Burger Bar during their Thanksgiving Eve bash. Dance away all those calories and hit the dancefloor with live music this November 23 by DJ Jacob Restituto. Enjoy $5 Fireballs and Green Tea Shots along with $6 beers, $8 wines, and $10 cocktails during a luscious late night happy hour. Party away the worry about the stress of preparing dinner for 20 friends and relatives tomorrow. It will all work out after an amazing night at this iconic Hamptons hotspot located at 40 Bowden Square.
Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn
And if dealing with all the potential dirty dishes in the kitchen, make Thanksgiving blissfully wonderful and simple by taking the entire family to Claude's Restaurant at the Southampton Inn. The divine and beloved home away from home will be serving up breakfast from 7:00am to 10:00am on Thanksgiving to start the special day off right. Even if they're for a perfect holiday morning start, the menu includes offerings ranging from incredible cups of warm coffee to delicious omelets and pancakes. Later, get in the full no-fuss mode and have one of the most beautifully traditional Thanksgiving dinners - without the effort. From 1:00pm to 5:00pm, the entire family can enjoy a meal fit for royalty. Adults at $48pp++ and children under 12 at $30pp++. Large groups are welcome. For reservations call the Inn at 631-283-6500 or book your reservation on OpenTable.
Demarchelier Bistro, Greenport
Demarchelier Bistro on the North Fork is another fantastic destination to honor the holiday – and keep up with the Football World Cup. Find special meaning and create lovely memories when guests of family and friends arrive before the big day. Enjoy a phenomenal meal at the restaurant that offers the quintessential representation of holiday joy at 471 Main Street in Greenport with French-inspired tranquility and elegance with cuisine served up at the family owned and operated establishment. Showcasing a menu of rich cultural expressions, Demarchelier Bistro highlights a casual environment balanced with artistic Parisian design. Demarchelier Bistro highlights French café classics such as Steak Tartare, Duck Confit, Salad Nicoise Classic, Pomme Dauphine, plus a Quiche of the Day.
Holiday Chocolates from Mariebelle New York
Then, while out East visiting as a guest, the right thing to do is bring a hostess gift. MarieBelle New York brings holiday joy to the world in literally the most tasteful way. Showcasing a vast range of outstanding chocolate creations that all ages will admire, the desirable ganaches are an expression of joy of life that is especially felt around this time of the year. Find a new appreciation for the passion of the holiday season when sharing with loved ones, friends, and colleagues the wonderful creations of MarieBelle. The gourmet chocolates and made-to-order selections from artisan Maribel Lieberman feature pieces of gourmet ganache, each hand-made from the finest ingredients and all-natural flavors. Offerings from the exotic to the sublime. Choose from Dulce de Leche, Espresso, Creamy Caramel, and many more.
Old Stove Pub, New York
And for a very Manhattan type of holiday, city dwellers and East End diners will love a perfect New York City Pre-Thanksgiving meal at Old Stove Pub. The iconic Hamptons dining staple which made its mark with a second location this year, brings the distinguished restaurant to 1076 First Avenue. Showcasing a superb dining destination for over 50 years, Old Stove Pub is fast establishing itself as a new hotspot destination in the neighborhood. Owner Joseph DeCristofaro’s menu boasts quite a medley of delectable dishes including, but not limited to, entrees like their savory prime steaks, succulent rack of lamb, and juicy roasted chicken; the freshest seafood plates such as branzino, salmon, scallops, and jumbo shrimp; a raw bar featuring fresh plump oysters and crisp king crab legs; and delicious sides like their creamed spinach and roasted cauliflower. Guests can enjoy these delights on the regular menu at both the Upper East Side location and the original venue in Sagaponack (3516 Montauk Highway). The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 1:00pm to 9:00pm and will serve prix fix selections at $55pp++ with a soup, salad, glass of wine and entrees such as Fresh Roasted Organic Turkey, Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon, and Sea Scallops as well as a scrumptious dessert of your choice.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter