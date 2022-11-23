The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Conducts Nuclear Security Stakeholder Engagements

DTRA, Kazakhstan nuclear security stakeholders, and local Kurchatov authorities commemorate the completion of a new National Guard readiness facility supporting Semipalatinsk Test Site security.

DTRA’s Global Nuclear Security program conducted stakeholder engagements and site visits in Kazakhstan from November 14-18, 2022 as part of ongoing capacity-building activities. DTRA and the Kazakhstan National Guard first conducted another iteration of a workshop designed to identify the National Guard mission essential nuclear security tasks, which tie directly to DTRA’s development of sustainable nuclear security training curriculum.

DTRA conducts a Kazakhstan National Guard force readiness workshop at the Anti-Crisis Training Center in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

DTRA and the National Guard also marked the completion of a small facility in Kurchatov to support the National Guard’s capability to respond to and secure the Semipalatinsk Test Site. Lastly, DTRA and civilian counterparts performed validation and limited-scope performance tests of physical protection upgrades at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant, Baikal-1, and Impulse Graphite reactor complexes to improve Kazakhstan’s capability to secure its nuclear facilities.

