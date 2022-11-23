The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Conducts Nuclear Security Stakeholder Engagements
DTRA’s Global Nuclear Security program conducted stakeholder engagements and site visits in Kazakhstan from November 14-18, 2022 as part of ongoing capacity-building activities. DTRA and the Kazakhstan National Guard first conducted another iteration of a workshop designed to identify the National Guard mission essential nuclear security tasks, which tie directly to DTRA’s development of sustainable nuclear security training curriculum.
DTRA and the National Guard also marked the completion of a small facility in Kurchatov to support the National Guard’s capability to respond to and secure the Semipalatinsk Test Site. Lastly, DTRA and civilian counterparts performed validation and limited-scope performance tests of physical protection upgrades at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant, Baikal-1, and Impulse Graphite reactor complexes to improve Kazakhstan’s capability to secure its nuclear facilities.
By U.S. Mission Kazakhstan | 23 November, 2022 | Topics: News, U.S. & Kazakhstan