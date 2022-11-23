New Name: YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK)

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group, a leading provider of ETF structuring, launch, and growth services, announces that the YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) will now be named the YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) (the “Fund”) and will be listed on NYSE Arca, Inc. This name change will be effective on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The Fund seeks to deliver participation in the price returns of ARKK (NYSE Arca: ARKK) (“ARKK”) while providing current monthly income through a portfolio substantially composed of short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents, and in option contracts that reference the price performance of ARKK. The Fund does not invest directly in ARKK.

ABOUT TIDAL FINANCIAL GROUP

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (866) 322-3101 or visiting www.elevateshares.com/OARK. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Fund Risks: THE FUND, TIDAL ETF TRUST II, THE FUND’S ADVISER, AND THE FUND’S SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ARK ETF TRUST, ARKK, OR ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to ARKK. ARKK’s investment objective is long-term growth of capital. ARKK is an actively-managed ETF that invests under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. ARKK’s investment adviser defines “disruptive innovation” as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.

As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its objective.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

ARKK Risk . The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of an ETF, specifically ARKK. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of ARKK, as well as the types of instruments in which ARKK invests, even though it does not. The value of ARKK will fluctuate over time based on fluctuations in the values of the securities held by ARKK, which may be affected by changes in general economic conditions, expectations for future growth and profits, interest rates and the supply and demand for those securities. Brokerage, tax and other expenses may negatively impact the performance of ARKK and, in turn, the value of the Fund’s shares. Since ARKK is an ETF, it is also subject to the same structural risks as the Fund, which is an ETF.

Disruptive Innovation Risk . Companies that the adviser and sub-adviser believe create and capitalize on disruptive innovation and developing technologies to displace older technologies or create new markets may not in fact do so. Companies that initially develop a novel technology may not be able to capitalize on the technology. The Fund may invest in a company that does not currently derive any revenue from disruptive innovations or technologies, and there is no assurance that a company will derive any revenue from disruptive innovations or technologies in the future.

Information Technology Sector Risk . The Fund is exposed to companies in the information technology sector indirectly which subjects the Fund to the risks associated with such companies. The information technology sector includes companies engaged in internet software and services, technology hardware and storage peripherals, electronic equipment instruments and components, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment.

Derivatives Risk . Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Currency Risk . The Fund is exposed to currency risk indirectly due to ARKK’s investments. ARKK’s net asset value is determined on the basis of the U.S. dollar, therefore, ARKK may lose value if the local currency of a foreign market depreciates against the U.S. dollar, even if the local currency value of ARKK’s holdings goes up.

Options Contracts . The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Price Participation Risk . The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by ARKK over the Call Period. This means that if ARKK experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold call options during a Call Period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform ARKK over the Call Period. Additionally, because the Fund is limited in the degree to which it will participate in increases in value experienced by ARKK over each Call Period, but has full exposure to any decreases in value experienced by ARKK over the Call Period, the NAV of the Fund may decrease over any given time period.

Distribution Risk . As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

New Fund Risk . The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services. Foreside Fund Services is not affiliated with Tidal Financial Group.

Contact: Gavin Filmore gfilmore@torosoinv.com