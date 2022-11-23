Global Ukraine Initiative Places Emergency Call for Assistance

The Atlanta-based non-profit has launched an emergency GoFundMe drive to provide immediate aid to Ukrainian families in urgent need

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ukraine Initiative - a non-profit founded and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia - has launched an emergency GoFundme drive to provide immediate assistance to Ukrainian families in urgent need.

Led by an executive team made up of people from all walks of life, the Global Ukraine Initiative has played a key role on the ground in Ukraine by working directly with President Zelensky’s office, assisting with Ukraine’s official charity program United24. The initiative works with partners throughout Ukraine to have the largest impact possible, with children and families its top priority. Olga Semenova, Chief Operations Officer of the Foundation states “We are teaming with partners that specialize in specific needs such as World Central Kitchen to provide warm food and Caritas Ukraine distributing warm clothing”. Since the beginning of the war, the executive team has assisted over one thousand Ukrainians and helped raise over five hundred thousand dollars in aid.

According to local officials, Russia’s most recent attacks on Ukraine have targeted key civilian infrastructure such as electrical facilities. As winter has arrived early, with the season’s first snow in many areas, millions find themselves without electricity and no way to provide heat or prepare food. Children, many of whom have been wounded or orphaned by the war, are especially vulnerable, with too many without proper winter clothing, food, medicine, and other vital necessities

In response, the Global Ukraine Initiative has deployed teams on the ground in Ukraine, including in conflict-affected areas, to provide immediate assistance to those putting their lives at risk. Through its critical GoFundMe drive, the initiative hopes to raise funds, helping save additional lives.

For more information about the GoFundMe drive, please visit https://gofund.me/1aca073c.

