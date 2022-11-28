Nationwide Class Action Law Firm Launches New Website for Consumers
The Kalfayan Law Firm has published a new website to educate and inform consumers about their rights to fight unsafe, unfair and monopolistic business practices
Class actions enable individual consumers to band together and vindicate their rights against large corporations in situations when they would not otherwise be able to bring these cases on their own.”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kalfayan Law Firm, A Professional Corporation, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which can be reached at www.rbk-law.com. The purpose of the new website is to help consumers in California and nationwide understand their rights when it comes to holding large businesses and corporations accountable for engaging in unsafe and unfair business practices that harm consumers.
— Ralph B. Kalfayan, attorney at law
The firm’s main practice areas cover the fields of consumer protection, antitrust, and business litigation, but class action litigation is the central element that ties all areas of the firm’s practice together. As Ralph B. Kalfayan, the firm’s founder and lead attorney puts it, “Class actions enable individual consumers to band together and vindicate their rights against large corporations in situations when they would not otherwise be able to bring these cases on their own.” Mr. Kalfayan continues, “Through class actions, my firm gives a voice and advocates for tens of thousands of consumers in California and nationwide. It is a very satisfying and rewarding experience,” he concludes.
The firm’s new website is intended to be a dynamic and informative site, with new articles being added every month to elaborate on the firm’s main areas of consumer law, antitrust, and business litigation. New articles will cover consumer protection laws related to false advertising and predatory lending, for example, along with antitrust areas such as price fixing. In addition, the website maintains a blog that is regularly updated with relevant news while continuing to inform and educate with topics such as, “What is bait and switch?” and “What does it mean to be the lead plaintiff in a class action?” Members of the public are encouraged to visit the new website often to stay informed and to call the firm for a free consultation regarding any potential claims they may have.
About Kalfayan Law Firm
The Kalfayan Law Firm was founded in 2019 by Ralph B. Kalfayan, a California licensed attorney with over 32 years of experience in complex civil litigation. In the field of class action litigation, Mr. Kalfayan has served as lead or liaison counsel in a number of significant cases, including In re Cipro Cases I and II (JCCP 4154/4220), In re Allergan (Civil Case Number 15-307, C.D. Cal.), Dang v. National Football League Indirect Purchaser Antitrust litigation (Case No. 5:12-cv-5481-EJD, N.D. Cal.), Antelope Valley Groundwater Litigation (JCCP 4408, Los Angeles County Superior Court Case Number BC 391869), and many others. These cases and others have resulted in over a billion dollars recovered for tens of thousands of consumers in California and nationwide. Mr. Kalfayan and his team can be reached by calling the Kalfayan Law Firm at 619-232-0331 or contacting the firm online through the firm’s website.
