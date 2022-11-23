Consumer Legal Group Provides Game-Changing Hardship Program for Debt Resolution

The aim of the program is to help Americans manage their unaffordable and stressful debt load.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Legal Group is pleased to announce it is helping financially-stressed Americans to manage their debt through its life-changing Hardship Program.Consumer Legal Group was established with a single, driving purpose: help average Americans get out of financial trouble and on track to stability. The company provides individuals across the nation with expert assistance in debt validation , while dealing directly with creditors, collection agencies, and parties to resolve debt. With every client, and on every case, Consumer Legal Group strives for the best possible outcome in the shortest period of time.Recently, Consumer Legal Group has developed a Hardship Program for debt resolution . This life-changing program is designed to support people who are being harassed by creditors, have received paperwork for a lawsuit, have a negative credit score, or even experienced physical threats due to outstanding bills, loans, and/or judgements.“At Consumer Legal Group, we want our clients to know that we care,” says spokesperson for the company, Solomon Gee. “Based on the large number of people we’ve helped in recent years, it’s clear now, more than ever, that Americans are going through very difficult times. With today’s economy, people are incurring large amounts of unaffordable debt, which leads to stress, sleepless nights, and worry for the future.”“Fortunately,” he continues, “we are here to hold their hand through the entire process of our Hardship Program, utilizing our team of national lawyers and professional resources. Through the program, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of success handling the debt resolution for the thousands of clients we represent. We can help you, too, and welcome you to contact us anytime to see what we can do for your unique situation."For more information about Consumer Legal Group or its Hardship Program, please visit https://consumerlegalgroup.org/ About Consumer Legal GroupConsumer Legal Group helps Americans to live a life of dignity, financial independence, and freedom through financial legal services. The company’s business model is simple, effective, and puts clients at the forefront – always upholding the values of professionalism, ethical behavior, and accessibility for everyone.