For Human Rights Month: Youth can learn their 30 human rights with free Youth for Human Rights educational materials

Youth for Human Rights materials can be delivered to your home or downloaded for free from www.youthforhumanrights.org Volunteer Romina Mozaffarian teaches students what their human rights are and how to respect other's rights Free booklet showing the 30 rights in youth settings Youth lead a walk at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Human Rights Day

Youth for Human Rights offers free materials to fill the information gap on what human rights are as delineated in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.” — Student at Youth for Human Rights Seminar