For Human Rights Month: Youth can learn their 30 human rights with free Youth for Human Rights educational materials

Youth for Human Rights offers free materials to fill the information gap on what human rights are as delineated in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
December is Human Rights Month with December 10th honored as Human Rights Day by the United Nations.
Immediately following the atrocities of WWII, the newly formed United Nations Human Rights Commission, under the chairmanship of Eleanor Roosevelt, then U.S. delegate to the UN, saw to the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which delineated the thirty fundamental rights that form the basis for a free and fair society. On December 10, 1948, it was formally adopted by the United Nations with the intention of the governments and people of all nations using it as a tool to reduce violence and discrimination and to help uphold the dignity and rights of mankind.
As monumental as that was, today few people can name even a few of their thirty fundamental human rights.
To solve this problem, short videos were created by Youth for Human Rights International to easily teach each of the 30 rights guaranteed under the UDHR.
With only a short time until the celebration and events honoring the 74th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, you can rapidly learn your rights by signing in daily and learning what all 30 rights are in just 30 minutes.
The Youth for Human Rights group in Washington, DC, is urging people to get educated and create events or activities in their communities to honor the upcoming human rights month and day and teach others.
Youth for Human Rights is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth and adults about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.
Youth for Human Rights advocates for human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings, such as through art contests, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world.
In Washington, DC, Youth for Human Rights hosts online events, seminars, and online training to help spread the message of tolerance and peace through international events with people of all ages.
At the core of its campaign is the informational “The Story of Human Rights” and “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults the 30 rights in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. They are provided free of charge to millions of people around the world and are available in 17 languages at https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/what-are-human-rights/universal-declaration-of-human-rights/introduction.html.
Online training has been done with youth and adults using these materials. Participants in the training were able to further discuss the individual elements related to the human rights being covered. The events are perfect for preteens to seniors, educators, and parents – anyone wanting to learn more about human rights. Indeed, one student who attended commented at the end of a seminar, “I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.”
To raise awareness of the need for human rights, the Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter is holding a Walk for Human Rights on December 10th and is asking other groups to do similar activities to promote and teach the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
