Dave Urbaniak of @Properties Commercial guest hosts on The HomeBuyers Hour

Dave joins Charlie and Joey on today's episode of The Homebuyers Hour to discuss investment homes and the level of leverage available to buyers.

Constructing storage facilities is a pretty steady form of income. Banks prefer lending on it because the market is so stable”
— Dave Urbaniak
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave joins Charlie and Joey on today's episode of the Homebuyers Hour to discuss investment homes and the level of leverage available to buyers.

Dave works in @properties' Commercial Division and specializes in working with investors. Whether real estate is your primary business or a secondary income source, Dave wants to be your go-to investment resource. In addition to brokerage services, Dave has an extensive remodeling and construction background. His many business associates in contracting, property management, the legal profession, and much, much more can help to make or break a novice investor. As a real estate investor himself, Dave has done many flips and can provide the service you need to succeed. He has been deeply involved in property management for clients, so can also be an asset for absentee owners who need "boots on the ground" advice. As a member of numerous investor groups, like the Southside Builders Association, his network of contacts can play a critical role, whether you are buying, selling or holding.

They also talked about the recent COVID outbreak as well as the considerable increase in mortgage rates brought on by the effects of inflation nationwide. When considering buying bonds during the current crisis as a secure investment, it is also taken into account that after the stock market recovers, the funds can be redirected back into stocks, producing a high yield.

It is also mentioned in the show about a safe investment possibility in commercial real estate that involves purchasing or constructing storage facilities. It can make a significant impact on the business since It's still a pretty steady form of business, so banks prefer lending on it because the market is so stable and because it rarely, if ever, fails. However, it should be taken into account that more of these things ought to be constructed where it makes sense.

Dave Urbaniak can be reached privately to about these investments at:

Dave Urbaniak
@ Properties / Commercial
2356 N. Elston
Chicago, IL 60614
OFFICE: 312.337.0200
durbaniak@atproperties.com
https://www.atproperties.com/agents/2925/david-urbaniak

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here

Dave Urbaniak on HomeBuyers Hour

