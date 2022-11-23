Equator Launches Premium Wine Refrigerator With An Impressive 52 Bottle Capacity

52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator

Designed to be the ultimate storage solution for serious wine collectors, the WR 52 model boasts a number of top-tier features

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the release of their new Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator. Created to be an appealing and efficient way to keep all varietals and vintages stored in the optimum environment, wine collectors are certain to be impressed by this model.

“We’ve worked for months to design the ultimate wine storage solution for professional and novice wine collectors alike,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “The WR 52 model offers an extensive list of premium features, which all work together to ensure that all bottles stored are kept at the perfect temperature — and that they are shielded from external elements.”

What are some of the most noteworthy features that are part of this Dual Zone Wine Cooler? Measuring 33.9 x 23.4 x 23.6 (HxWxD in inches), this model is compact yet has an outstanding storage capacity of 52 bottles. It provides a total of 4.76 cubic feet of interior space, and has gliding shelves that allow for effortless storing and retrieval of one’s beverage collection. This wine refrigerator can be installed as a built-in or freestanding unit, and has both adjustable feet and a reversible door to achieve the ideal fit.

Aside from these highlights, there is even more to love about the WR 52 model. Powered by an energy efficient compressor, this design offers dual temperature zone cooling. The upper zone temperature range can be adjusted between 40°F and 50°F, while the bottom zone temperature range can be set between 50°F and 64°F. Additionally, users appreciate other high-end features, such as a built-in carbon filter, bright interior light, open door alarm, touch controls, anti-UV glass, and a high temperature alarm.

The Dual Zone 52-Bottle Beverage Cooler sells for $1,320, and is backed by the company’s one year parts and labor warranty. The WR 52 wine refrigerator can be purchased through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

