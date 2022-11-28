NVBDC awards U.S Veterans Magazine, Tonya Kinsey, “ Media Partner of the Year 2022”.
U.S Veterans Magazine has advocated for Veteran Businesses and Supplier Diversity, through regular stories and features that help Service Members or Veterans.
We are excited for our Veteran-Owned businesses across the country that had the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”DETROIT , MI , UNITED STATES , November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 9th and 10th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone that participated and celebrated Veteran-owned Businesses. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
Weeks ago, NVBDC held Award nominations for various categories and were open for anyone to submit whom they thought were deserving of the award. Those award nominations were generated and announced at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.
U.S. Veterans Magazine won “Media Partner of the Year 2022”. The award was accepted by Tonya Kinsey, Director of Strategic Partnerships for DiversityComm and U.S. Veterans Magazine via speech read by Keith King during the awards ceremony.
MEDIA PARTNER OF THE YEAR: TV, Radio, or Newspaper Veteran reporter focused on promoting current industry events advocating for Veteran Businesses and Supplier Diversity, Regular stories, advertisements, and features that help Military Service Members and/or Veterans transition into civilian life, supports expanding industry initiatives through ongoing reports that help promote veteran entrepreneurship.
“USVM is committed to serving those who have served our country. Our connection and support of the military community are expanding each year. Please make sure to spread the word about our publication! Our goal is to ensure every veteran has access to our magazine!” writes Tonya Kinsey.
Tonya Kinsey continues in her speech to say,
“I want to thank Keith King, General Miller, Amy Applewhite and NVBDC for recognizing U.S. Veterans Magazine as Media Partner of the Year. We value our continued partnership and are dedicated to serving the veteran community!
U.S. Veterans Magazine founder and publisher Mona Lisa Faris wants to sincerely thank you for this honor. We appreciate the recognition of our efforts as a vital resource for veterans, and we continue our mission to advance the women and men who have served.”
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. The Conference featured 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
