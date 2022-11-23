UPDATE VSP News release home explosion & fire with fatality

New information:

With the assistance of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the deceased victim in the below case has been identified as Russell A. Buzby age 56 of Newfane VT. Cause and manner of death is still under investigation. Origin and cause of the fire at the residence is also still under investigation.

CASE#: 22B1006907

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Sgt Jesse Robson Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster 802 722 4600; Det. Sgt. Chris Blais VSP BCI Fire and Explosion Unit

DATE/TIME: 11-18-22 1 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: A single family home at 521 VT 30 Newfane VT

VICTIM: One adult male has been confirmed deceased at the scene of this incident. No further information regarding his identity is available at the time of this news release.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Police and numerous Fire Departments responded to the above address for multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion of a residence. Preliminary investigation revealed a deceased male at this location in the burnt debris. The home itself was a total loss. Fire crews and investigators will remain on the scene for several hours. The deceased male's body will be examined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Additional information will be released at a later date / time.

