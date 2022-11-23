Submit Release
Book Provides Hope and Clarity on Bipolarity

"Bipolar Heaven and Hell"

Book Brings Hope for a Healthy and Productive Life Amidst Bipolar Disorder

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is an unfortunate fact that many illnesses leave patients without hope. Many people try so hard to fight it off. When it comes to mental illness, the journey is even more difficult. This is why a strong external support is needed to ensure those who suffer the illness are guided towards a better life.

The book “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” is a book which aims to support people with bipolar disorder. It also aims to shed some light to people with this illness, and to teach families of the need for a strong support system for their loved ones who suffer from it.

Written by George Davis, the book talks about the experience of a bipolar who has been diagnosed with the disease for 50 years. Davis was in the infantry battalion when he first experienced his first bipolar episode. At that time, it was a difficult situation for him and for the people he comes in contact with.

Fast-speed to today, Davis is now living a healthy and productive life despite the illness. Now, he is sharing the good news to the world: there is hope and one can live a normal life with bipolarism.

“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.

Davis is a retired tugboat captain and lives in the country with his wife of 41 years. He started the Red Clay Band in which he plays the guitar and harmonica. George created The Awakening Christian Circle (TACC), a weekly men's group.

Davis aims to inspire and teach many individuals some tips on how to manage the said incurable illness from a perspective of a bipolar.

“Bipolar Heaven and Hell” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

"Bipolar Heaven and Hell"

