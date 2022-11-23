Author Pens His Bipolar Story, Provides Hope
Author Pens His Bipolar Story, Provides HopeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It cannot be denied that relationships have been torn apart because of various illnesses. Sadly, many illnesses are masked and are unknown unless the signs are noticed and one is diagnosed immediately. While there are illnesses that can easily be detected, mental illness is hard to determine.
How do we unmask bipolarism when families are not guided with its signs and symptoms? How will it be treated when no one steps in and boldly faces reality?
This is what prolific author George “Many Waters” Davis wants to answer in a 52-pager book he entitled, “Bipolar Heaven and Hell”. A book about acceptance, building and rebuilding relationships, and most importantly, hope amidst this disease is what Davis shares for the world to read.
Davis is diagnosed with the disease and has been living with it for 50 years now.
Through his book, readers will see life in the lense of a bipolar person which magnifies the struggles of bipolar illness, leading to important lessons to overcome situations of people living with such illness.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
Davis is a Vietnam Veteran. Davis was diagnosed with the condition during his 20s. He is a retired tugboat captain and lives in the country with his wife of 41 years. He started the Red Clay Band in which he plays the guitar and harmonica. George created The Awakening Christian Circle (TACC), a weekly men's group.
As Davis continues to inspire and teach many individuals, he seeks to have a better understanding of bipolar disorder worldwide, leading to a world of understanding and improved personal management of this illness.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.
