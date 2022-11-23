Book Explains and Exposes Bipolarity in New Perspectives
The Story of the 50-Year Bipolar Journey of George Davis, ReleasedTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine being diagnosed with a bipolar condition in your 20s at the height of your career. How tumultuous it could be and how hard it must be to accept and heal?
But George “Many Waters” Davis did not falter with his hopes to treat and manage his condition. He, too, underwent the worst case of bipolarity but managed to come out stronger than before. Now, he is now sharing his inspiring 50-year journey to everyone, with hopes that the world will even more understand the disorder, and thereby provide an avenue to strengthen family relationships.
Davis understands that for some bipolar people, it is difficult to find hope. It is like finding light in a dark tunnel. But Davis aims to instruct and inspire bipolar people that they can live a happy, healthy, and productive life despite the condition.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. He continues that in his experience, when you have dealt with bipolar for that long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
Bipolar people are often misjudged by those who do not know its nature. It cannot be overemphasized that bipolarism, just like any mental illness, requires not only psychiatric intervention but also family support.
It is the hope of Davis to further educate readers that life can go on despite the disorder, however, it is important that support from the family is present.
Davis is a retired tugboat captain and lives in the country with his wife of 41 years. He started the Red Clay Band in which he plays the guitar and harmonica. George created The Awakening Christian Circle (TACC), a weekly men's group.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms. The easy-to-read 52-pager book is ideal to be read by anyone who wants to further understand bipolarity.
