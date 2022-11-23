Lingerie Market 2022-2030: Increasing fashion Awareness And Growing Knowledge Regarding Best Fit Among Women

Reports And Data

The Global Lingerie Market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report released by Reports and Data, titled ‘Global Lingerie Market,’ is an exhaustive analysis of the global Lingerie industry and its major segments. Market researchers have undertaken an in-depth study of this industry and highlighted the key market dynamics, such as market revenue growth drivers & restraints, latest developments, upcoming opportunities & challenges, new product launches, fluctuating supply and demand ratios, and a wide range of macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Their multi-disciplinary approach to market analysis, as well as exceptional primary and secondary research strategies, makes this report highly insightful. The global Lingerie market report offers accurate market projections based on present and historical scenarios. Key regional markets covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report further explains the core mechanism of the Lingerie market and estimates the global market size over the forecast period.

Lingerie include undergarments, sleepwear, and other light clothing that are worn for fashionable appeal along with being comfortable and functional. Lingerie are made from lightweight and smooth fabrics such as cotton, lycra, silk, satin, charmeuse, nylon, among others. Keeping the body clean, hygienic, and to provide protection from outer clothing abrasions are important factors of lingerie clothing. Increasing fashion awareness and inclination of customers toward exquisite designs providing added comfort and appeal are some factors expected to drive revenue growth of lingerie market. Moreover, increasing demand for one-piece lingerie, shape wears, and seamless intimate apparel are some other factors driving lingerie market. However, high prices and high cost of fashionable lingerie clothing are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Top Profiled in the Global Lingerie Market Report:

• Jockey International Inc.

• MAS Holdings

• Victoria’s Secret

• Zivame

• Gap Inc.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Brassiere

• Knickers

• Shapewear

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Online stores

• Offline stores

Key Takeaways of the Global Lingerie Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Lingerie industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Lingerie market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Lingerie market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

