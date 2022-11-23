Canadian Grain Commission extends Harvest Sample Program deadline

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A later harvest across much of the Prairies this year may have grain growers wondering how the quality of their grain has been affected. The Canadian Grain Commission recognizes that producers may need more time to participate this year and has extended the deadline of its Harvest Sample Program to December 30, 2022.



Through the Harvest Sample Program, producers receive an unofficial grade and quality information for their crop that can help them make delivery decisions. New for this year, the Canadian Grain Commission is now offering dockage assessments for mustard samples in addition to canola.

Harvest samples are also used to generate crop quality data that marketers can use to promote the sale of Canadian grain. This quality information confirms Canada's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality grain from year to year.

Producers who are not currently registered for the Harvest Sample Program, but who would like to take part for the 2022 harvest, have until December 12, 2022 to register online at www.grainscanada.gc.ca/hsp . There is no charge to participate, and registered participants have until December 30, 2022 to send in samples taken from their crops.

Quotes

“We have extended the deadline for harvest sample submissions to make sure that as many producers as possible can take advantage of the program. Having quality results in hand before they deliver their grain will help inform their marketing decisions, while helping us share Canadian crop quality with the world.”

Doug Chorney, Chief Commissioner, Canadian Grain Commission



Quick facts

The Harvest Sample Program is a voluntary program that offers analytical services to Canadian grain producers and grain companies at no cost.

Participating producers are emailed a report that includes an unofficial grade along with other quality results including dockage, Falling Number, vomitoxin (DON), and protein and oil content.

The Harvest Sample Program is celebrating its 95th anniversary in 2022.

Associated links

Contact

Rémi Gosselin

Head of Communications, Canadian Grain Commission

204-983-2749

remi.gosselin@grainscanada.gc.ca

Canadian Grain Commission

The Canadian Grain Commission is the federal agency responsible for establishing and maintaining Canada’s grain quality standards. Its programs result in shipments of grain that consistently meet contract specifications for quality, safety and quantity. The Canadian Grain Commission regulates the grain industry to protect producers’ rights and ensure the integrity of grain transactions.