Gold Price Chart, Historical and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Price Trends Graph

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the gold price.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Gold

HS Code - 71131910

Molecular Weight - 196.96657 u

Chemical Formula - Au

Synonyms - 7440-57-5

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Supplier Database Availability - Yes

Customization Scope - Our services can be customized as per the requirements of the customer

Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after service delivery

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Request for Real Time Gold Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/gold-price-trends/pricerequest

Gold is basically a metal that appears slightly bright reddish yellow in colour and is referred to as Au in the periodic table. The molecular weight of gold is about 196.966g/mol. Gold remains solid under standard conditions and is a less reactive metal.

Besides gold is the purest form of metal and hence is malleable and ductile. It is extracted by abstraction of the metal and crushing of the ores and is followed by refining it chemically and electrolytically.

The largest producer of gold region-wise is China which accounts for about 10 percent of the total population globally. Whereas Australia and Russia are also the top two producers of gold after China.

Key Details:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the gold price, lithium carbonate price and carbon black price etc. in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

The gold price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting:

The industrial uses that affect the gold price trend are manufacturing of the electronic products, extensively used in wires, connectors, and connection strips, in the making of coins, jewelry, bullion, dental filling, and in some cuisines as well.

Key Market Players:

New Gold Inc.

Barrick Gold Corporation

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

NOVAGOLD Resources Inc

Gabriel Resources Ltd.

Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

News and Events:

September 16, 2022: The price of gold declined about 0.16 percent, which is 49,231 per 10 grams, whereas earlier it was about 50,000 per gram in India.

Related Reports:

Iron Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/iron-price-trends

Platinum Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/platinum-price-trends

Argon Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/argon-price-trends

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team track the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.