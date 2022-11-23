HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE JOINS CARY SKIN CENTER
Cary Skin Center is proud to announce the appointment of JAMES PLEASANTS, MBA, as Administrator for the practiceCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center is proud to announce the appointment of JAMES PLEASANTS, MBA as Administrator for the practice. Cary Skin Center is one of the largest skin cancer treatment centers in the Carolinas.
JAMES PLEASANTS, MBA joins Cary Skin Center with extensive senior executive management experience with over 14 years of experience in the private sector and healthcare management. He managed a medical practice in Chapel Hill for over five years.
“We are proud to have JAMES PLEASANTS, MBA join our practice,” said, Robert Clark, MD, Ph.D., founder of Cary Skin Center, “His healthcare experience and management expertise will be a great resource for the practice.”
JAMES PLEASANTS, MBA will assume the responsibilities as Administrator for the practice. James was born and raised in Nashville,Tennessee, and has been living in North Carolina for 21 years. He lives with his wife in Pittsboro, NC.
In 1998, Dr. Robert Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Timothy Flynn joined the Cary Skin Center in 2001. Dr. Adam Ingraffea joined the practice in 2018. Dr. Helen Malone will join the practice in June 2021. Together they have successfully treated countless patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas. Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are all Board-Certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. The physicians of Cary Skin Center have completed intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstructions, to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. In addition, they offer over 65 years of combined Mohs surgery experience. Cary Skin Center has offices in Cary and Pinehurst, North Carolina.
