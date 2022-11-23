PDAC 2023 Awards Recognize Five Outstanding Industry Leaders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is honoured to announce that five top international and domestic performers were selected for their distinctions, contributions and successes in mineral exploration and development.



Now in its 45th year, the annual PDAC Awards showcase individuals, teams and companies who are exceptional leaders of the industry.

Congratulations to the following PDAC 2023 Award Recipients for their outstanding accomplishments.

Chris Taylor and the Great Bear Resources Exploration Team (Bill Dennis Award)

For the discovery of the Dixie gold deposit when others believed all the multi-million ounce deposits in Ontario's Red Lake camp had been found.





Glenn Nolan (Skookum Jim Award)

For his leadership in fostering economic opportunities for First Nations on their traditional lands, and for his long history of volunteerism.





The Lundin Foundation (Sustainability Award)

For creating an organization funded by mining revenue with the sole purpose of providing lasting benefits for communities surrounding Lundin Group of Companies’ operations.





Chalice Mining's Kevin Frost & Morgan Frejabise (Thayer Lindsley Award)

For the Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE discovery under cover near Perth, Australia in 2020.





Alamos Gold's John A. McCluskey (Viola R. MacMillan Award)

For showing leadership and a willingness to take risks in the acquisition and development of the Island Gold Mine in Northern Ontario.



“PDAC Awards can be considered the Golden Globes of mineral exploration and development, and I am proud to announce the five deserving recipients that were selected for 2023,” said Alex Christopher, PDAC President. “We know that our industry is vital for the social and economic strength of Canada, and by honouring excellence through PDAC Awards, we can showcase the responsible ways that mineral exploration and mining makes modern life possible today, tomorrow and into the low carbon future we are headed.”

Recipients will be celebrated at a prestigious Awards Gala in Toronto on Tuesday, March 7, during the PDAC 2023 Convention. Tickets can be purchased in December once PDAC Convention registration is open.

PDAC’s Board of Directors select award recipients based on recommendations of the association’s Awards Committee. More information about PDAC 2023 Award Recipients is available on our website.

Please visit the website for information about PDAC Awards and 2024 nominations.

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible and sustainable mineral sector.



PDAC 2023 will take place in person in Toronto, Canada from March 5-8. Please visit www.pdac.ca for more information.

