Orivet will offer discounts on its Geno Pet Breed ID line for the holidays

Orivet Takes Black Friday Discounts Worldwide, Offering Multiple Discounts for Pet DNA Testing Kits

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leader in at-home domestic animal testing, Orivet Genetic Pet Care, has announced discounts to their Geno Pet Breed ID line of tests for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the upcoming holiday season.

Orivet will offer significant discounts on industry-leading genetic testing kits for dogs and cats this season. In the U.S., prices for Orivet’s top-of-line pet tests will drop as follows:

Geno Pet Breed ID tests usually retail for $95. However, tests will drop to as low as $59.95 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Geno Pet PLUS tests, which retail at $149, will be available for as low as $89.99 during the sale.

The Geno Pet Breed ID tests compare the animal’s DNA to a database of over 350 breeds, while the Geno Pet PLUS tests screen the pet for over 220 possible hereditary traits and diseases in addition to breed identification.

More than ever, breeders and pet owners pay more attention to inherited diseases like Degenerative Myelopathy. Kits from Orivet help animal lovers provide the best possible care for their pets. Additionally, the tests can provide comprehensive insight into things like pedigree, coat color, and other factors.

The global market offerings will also be heavily discounted, with similar promotional pricing available in Australia, Europe, and the UK over the coming weeks.

Following the conclusion of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, deals for Christmas and Boxing Day will be available later in the holiday season. You can learn more and order genetic testing kits at https://www.orivet.com/.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

For more information, please visit https://www.orivet.com.