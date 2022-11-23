Submit Release
The race to protect the Amazon – what does the future hold?

The speakers will further discuss how Amazonian countries are addressing the destructive political legacies of the past and present. We invite all participants to discuss more sustainable futures for the Amazon and to what extent we all can support initiatives that transform destructive economic activities to become more environmentally friendly and socially just.

14:00-14:05

Moderator Torsten KrauseSenior Lecturer Lund University Centre for Sustainability Studies, LUCSUS. Welcome, brief introduction, and presentation of the event and invited panelists.

Three panelists will present for 10 minutes followed by a 5 min Q&A

14:05-14:20

  • Mairon Bastos Lima, Research Fellow SEI and Trase: Forest Politics of Brazil.

14:20-14:35

  • Jesica López, PhD student CEC, Lund University: Bioeconomy strategies in the Colombian Amazon.

14:35-14:50

  • Wain Collen, CEO Aliados: Building sustainable futures with local communities in Ecuador.

14:50-15:25

Discussion with panelists and participants

15:25-15:30

Concluding remarks and thanks

