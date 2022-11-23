Submit Release
Black Friday Xfinity Deals 2022: Early Phones, Smartwatches, Internet Plans & More Sales Identified by Consumer Walk

Xfinity Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on Xfinity deals at the early Black Friday sale, including sales on Xfinity Mobile plans

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s a round-up of the best early Xfinity Comcast deals for Black Friday, featuring the best deals on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, iPhone & Motorola smartphones. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:

Save up to $500 on a wide range of 5G phones at the Xfinity Black Friday sale (Xfinity.com)

Best Xfinity Internet & TV Deals:

Get unlimited internet data and a FREE 4K streaming box at the Xfinity Black Friday sale (Xfinity.com)

More Xfinity Deals:

Save on Apple Watch Series 7 & 8 and Watch Ultra & SE (Xfinity.com)

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
