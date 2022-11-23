NA Chairman starts official visit to Philippines

VIETNAM, November 23 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Wednesday began his official visit to the Philippines, which aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

This is the first visit of a foreign national assembly leader to the Philippines after its General Election in May, and the election for the Senate and House of Representatives members in July this year.

Welcoming the Vietnamese NA Chairman, Filippino Speaker of the House of Representatives Martin Romualdez said that this visit will further drive forward Việt Nam - the Philippines strategic partnership.

Speaking to the Filippino leader, NA Chairman Huệ congratulated the Philippines’ success in pandemic control and maintaining its economic growth rate.

Discussing their bilateral ties, the two leaders agreed to strengthen the good relations between the two countries in various aspects, such as politics - diplomacy and trade - investment.

Romualdez also expressed his gratitude to Việt Nam for providing medical equipment for the Philippines during the pandemic, while also being a reliable rice provider in the global food crisis.

He hoped that more exports from the Philippines will enter Việt Nam in the future, he said.

During the talks, a Filippino House member also presented the approved House Resolution 571 on strengthening cooperation between Việt Nam and the Philippines through the Philippines - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Vietnamese top legislator said that the official document is a key milestone in the relation between the two legislative bodies and the countries' strategic partnership.

The resolution highlighted that among the 10 member parliaments of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Philippines and Việt Nam have built their relations based on the common values, vision and benefits and the sake of the peoples, together aiming towards the region’s peace and effective cooperation.

The Philippines also attaches great importance to maintaining friendships with other ASEAN countries, considering unity and long-term relations the key factor to peace and prosperity in the region.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc sent his invitation to Filippino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife to visit Việt Nam in the near future, said NA Chairman Huệ. — VNS