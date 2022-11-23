Sony Alpha Camera Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Sony a7 (III, II, IV), Alpha 1 & More Savings Reported by Retail Fuse
Save on Sony camera deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with the latest Sony Alpha mirrorless camera deals & moreBOSTON, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our list of all the top early Sony Alpha mirrorless camera deals for Black Friday, including the top deals on Sony Alpha 1, a7 IV, a7 II, a7 III, a6600, a6400, a6100 & a6000. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Sony Camera Deals:
Save up to 47% on Sony Alpha mirrorless digital cameras, bundles & accessories (Walmart.com)
Save up to $1,170 on Sony Alpha a7 II, a7 III & a7 IV cameras & bundles (Walmart.com)
Save up to $245 on Sony Alpha a6600 cameras & bundles (Walmart.com)
