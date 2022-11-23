Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,738 in the last 365 days.

Blanket & Comforter Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Down Comforters, Throws & More Savings Ranked by Spending Lab

Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on blanket & comforter deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, featuring all the best Buffy, Layla, Brooklinen, UGG & more deals

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday experts have found all the best early blanket & comforter deals for Black Friday 2022, including all the top deals from Walmart, Wayfair, Boll & Branch, Casper & more. Browse the best deals listed below.

Best Blanket & Throw Deals:

Save up to 75% on a wide range of blankets (throws, quilts, heated & more) (Walmart.com)
Save up to 20% on Brooklinen throw blankets including lambswool, wool & more (Brooklinen.com)
Save up to 20% on the Buffy Puffer blanket (Buffy.co)

Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Spending Lab recommends using the Capital One Shopping free browser add-on when shopping for deals this Black Friday. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser add-on checks for coupon codes across more than one hundred thousand retailer websites, helping shoppers save money. Spending Lab is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an affiliate, Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: Spending Lab

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Blanket & Comforter Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Down Comforters, Throws & More Savings Ranked by Spending Lab

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.