Pressure Washer & Power Washer Black Friday Deals (2022) Researched by The Consumer Post
Save on a range of pressure washer & power washer deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with discounts on electric and gas modelsBOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday experts have identified the latest early pressure washer & power washer deals for Black Friday 2022, together with discounts on Sun Joe, CRAFTSMAN & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Pressure Washer Deals:
Save up to 48% on pressure washers from RYOBI, DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to $50 on electric & hybrid Greenworks pressure washers (GreenworksTools.com)
Best Power Washer Deals:
Save up to $113 on power washers from Sun Joe, Westinghouse & more (Walmart.com)
The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save money this year by getting the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser extension found shoppers more than $470 million in savings in the last year. The Consumer Post is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here