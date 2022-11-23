Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,343 in the last 365 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Recognized as a Top Employer for Veterans

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two organizations have nationally recognized propulsion and power provider Aerojet Rocketdyne as a leading employer of veterans.

Forbes named Aerojet Rocketdyne one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for 2022. In partnership with market research company Statista, thousands of U.S. veterans were surveyed to determine which companies excelled in veteran career development, recruitment and leadership opportunities.

Additionally, Military.com included Aerojet Rocketdyne in its 2022 Top 25 Veteran Employers list, noting “Although veterans make up only 6% of the American workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, each of these companies have a workforce of 10% to 47% veterans.”

“Veterans feel welcome at Aerojet Rocketdyne because many of the same values that service members live by in the military are at the core of what we do, and are reflected in the actions of our workforce,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

Drake, who served in the U.S. Army as an aviation officer, noted veterans develop skills like leadership, adaptability and discipline that are particularly sought after in the Aerospace and Defense industry.

Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to seek out America’s best talent and is hiring at sites across the nation. For career information, visit rocket.com/careers.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Recognized as a Top Employer for Veterans

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.