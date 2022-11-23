Crude Oil Production

Crude Oil Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

Product Name - Crude Oil

Segments Covered

Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance

Raw Material and Product/s Specifications: Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment

Land and Site Cost: Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital

Variable Cost: Raw Material, Utilities

Fixed Cost: Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges

Financing Costs: Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans

Depreciation Charges

General Sales and Admin Costs

Production Cost Summary

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Crude Oil production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Product Definition:

The organically transpiring liquid petroleum commodity made up of hydrocarbon deposits and other natural materials developed from the ruins of animals and plants that existed millions of years ago is known as crude oil. Such organisms were wrapped by layers of sand, rock, and silt which were subjected to heat and pressure, and ultimately transformed into a form of fossil fuel that is processed or distilled into compatible commodities containing gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gases, and feedstock for the petrochemical sector.

Crude oil cannot be renewed, which implies that it cannot be replaced organically at the rate it is being consumed hence, it should be treated as a limited resource.

Market Drivers:

The development of the crude oil market is uninterruptedly swelling owing to the aspects such as thriving transportation sector, the progress in export and import of crude oil, increasing demand for petroleum products, rising demand for fertilizers and petrochemicals in the agriculture industry, surging number of active oils regions and countries across the globe, among others. Furthermore, the two other transportation-linked factors that are leading to the crude oil market growth are its use as bunker fuel for marine transport and as jet fuel for aviation.

The increasing requirement for crude oil is foreseeable since the demand for petrochemical goods are growing. A few of the key end-use categories of crude oil comprise detergents, plastics, synthetic rubber, and synthetic textiles. Rising demand for fertilizer and pesticides is also enhancing the demand for crude oil to a great extent.

Key Questions Answered in the Crude Oil Production Cost Report:

• What are the key drivers propelling the Crude Oil market?

• What are the various processes used for Crude Oil production?

• What are the raw materials required to produce Crude Oil?

• What are the different operations units involved in the production of Crude Oil?

• What are the manpower and utility requirements in the production process of Crude Oil?

• What are the various costs engaged in the production of Crude Oil?

• What are the construction costs involved in setting up a Crude Oil production facility?

• What are the working capital requirements?

• What is the process of raw material procurement for Crude Oil production?

• What is the time frame for Crude Oil plant start-up?

• What is the pricing mechanism of Crude Oil?

