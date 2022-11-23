Compressor Oil Market to Top a Valuation of USD 17.04 billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

compressor oil market size is expected to reach USD 17.04 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand For Compressor Oil In The Manufacturing Sector To Mainatin Operational Efficiency Of Compressors Is Driving Market Revenue Growth” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Compressor Oil Market size is expected to reach USD 17.04 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of compressors and in turn, compressor oil in the manufacturing sector is driving market revenue growth. Compressor oil helps in maintaining efficiency and productivity of compressors, along with ensuring long serviceability.

Substantial growth of the construction sector in developing countries is expected to propel market revenue growth in upcoming years due to the widespread use of portable compressors for operating pneumatic drills and hammers, among other equipment used in construction activities. Urbanization, demographic shifts, changing consumer preferences accompanied by high standards of living are boosting growth of the residential and commercial building sector. Further, regional governments worldwide are investing substantially in infrastructural development to improve social and economic welfare. This will also have a positive impact on product demand.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1771

Top Companies: Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Sasol Limited, Croda International PLC, Dow, TotalEnergies, and China Petrochemical Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Demand for mineral-based compressor oil can be attributed to its low cost. Mineral-based compressor oil is generally suggested for use in compressors that do not have continuous use, or for residential applications where load on the compressor is relatively less.

The compressor oil market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for compressor oil from automotive, oil & gas, construction, and petrochemical industries. In addition, presence of leading market players like Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. and China Petrochemical Corporation is supporting market revenue growth.

In October 2021, EnPro Industries, Inc., an industrial technology firm, made announcement about the sale of its Compressor Products International (CPI) business segment to Howden Group, which is involved in providing mission critical air & gas handling products and services.

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/compressor-oil-market

Market Segmentation:

Compressor Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Positive Displacement Type

Reciprocating Type

Rotary Screw Type

Others

Dynamic Type

Radial Flow Type

Axial Flow Type

Base Oil Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Bio-based Oil

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

To Get Insights Speak to Analyst: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1771

Key questions covered in the global Compressor Oil market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Compressor Oil market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Compressor Oil market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2022 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Compressor Oil market?

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1771

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan that we offer as per client requirement. Our team will ensure that the report is well suited as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Automotive Silicone Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-silicone-market

Polyurethane (PU) Films Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyurethane-pu-films-market

Elastomeric Sealants Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/elastomeric-sealants-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.