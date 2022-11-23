Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size is Estimated to be USD 4.16 Billion and Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market size was valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 4.16 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2021-2028. Rapid growth of the automotive industry and strong demand for lubricants is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the activated bleaching earth industry.

For both commercial and personal use, oils have to be processed in order to remove impurities. Oil undergoes a bleaching process for colour removal and contaminates that otherwise adversely affect its appearance and performance. Changing dietary habits, improved living standards, and increased consumer demand for healthier oil options is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, expanding product application as absorbents to reduce water usage or eliminating water washing process will stimulate activated bleaching earth market expansion over the analysis period.

Key players operating in the global activated bleaching earth market include Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, 20 Microns Limited, AMC (UK) Limited, EP Engineered Clays Corporation by EP Minerals, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant International AG, HRP Industries, Global Bleach Chem Pvt. Ltd, Fullers Earth India Corporation, Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Korvi Activated Earth, Microns Nano Minerals Limited, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd,

Some key highlights in the report:

Based on material type, sepiolite is forecast to be the fastest growing segment for the global activated bleaching market over the analysis period on account of extensive usage of sepiolite material as adsorbent in order to reduce the bitterness of cold-pressed grapefruit seed oil.

Based on application, the mineral oil and lubricants segment is set to gain major traction through 2028 on account of increasing adoption of tool and technologies to reduce water usage in refineries. The effective absorbent nature of activated bleaching clay products can help reduce or eliminate water wash centrifuge units across refineries, which may fuel product demand in the upcoming years.

Based on technology, the dry bleaching segment is estimated to account for a major chunk of the global activated bleaching earth market share, delivering a notable growth rate through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the extensive usage of the method for bleaching oils and fats in Europe, Asia, and rest of the world. In addition, lower initial investment and lower consumption of utilities for dry bleaching will also boost segmental growth.

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Attapulgite

Bentonite

Sepiolite

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Edible oil & fats

Mineral oil & lubricants

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Other

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Dry Bleaching

Wet Bleaching

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

