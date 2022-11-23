Hollow Glass Microspheres Market Growing Demand is Expected to Expand Significantly USD 8.5 billion by 2028

The report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global Hollow Glass Microspheres industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global hollow glass microspheres market is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Hollow glass microspheres, also known as microbubbles, glass bubbles, or bubbles, are composed mostly of a borosilicate-soda lime glass combination formulation and have advantages such as strong heat and chemical resistance, as well as low density. These microspheres can also have conductive coatings applied on them. The adjusted thickness of the conductive coating on microbubbles provides superior shielding and conductivity qualities. Electronics, medical devices, military applications, biotechnology, and a variety of other specialist sectors can all benefit from these. The hollow glass microspheres (HGMS) have a remarkable spherical form that provides numerous significant benefits, including decreased shrinkage and warpage, better flow/lower viscosity, and greater fill loading. It also enables the HGMS to easily mix into compounds, making them very flexible to a variety of manufacturing processes like as casting, spraying, and moulding.

Hollow glass microspheres are a well-known light weighting technique for injection moulded plastics used in transportation applications, and the transportation industry is projected to drive market revenues. These glass bubbles assist to reduce part weight, improving fuel efficiency in automobiles, commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, and aeroplanes while maintaining the essential physical characteristics. Microspheres have numerous benefits over other particle geometries for usage in biomedical applications, which is anticipated to fuel industrial growth from the healthcare sector. Construction, defence, mining, cementing, and drilling fluids are among the numerous applications. Glass bubbles are used as a sensitizer in explosive preparations, providing uniform and stable internal voids for more efficient detonation, fueling their demand in the mining industry. COVID-19 has had an influence on nearly every sector on the planet. Because the product is in such high demand in the transportation business, a downturn in that sector has a direct influence on market growth. The transportation sector is suffering as a result of countrywide lockdowns in several nations, severely hurting the demand for hollow glass microspheres throughout the world. The paints and coatings sector has also been hit hard by the COVID-19, which has resulted in a drop in construction activity.

Sovitech, SphereTek, 3M, Geocon Products, Sinosteel Maanshan New Material Technology Company Ltd, Kish Company Inc, Mo-Sci Corporation, and Polysciences Inc are among the main market players covered in the hollow glass microspheres market.

Uncoated segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global hollow glass microspheres market is segmented into coated and uncoated. The uncoated segment held the largest market share accounting to 60.7% in the year 2020. Because of its low cost and great advantages, uncoated glass microspheres are in high demand in the hollow glass microspheres industry. The product's high temperature operation, chemical stability, and high temperature glass operation, as well as its low density and lightweight functionality, making it ideal for a wide range of applications. The coated category is anticipated to account for roughly 8% of demand throughout the projection timeframe, depending on the product. The coatings can be made of a variety of metals, including nickel, silver, and aluminium. Silver has a number of characteristics that make it an excellent coating for microspheres. It is thermally and electrically conductive, as well as having outstanding reflectivity across the visible and infrared spectrums.

Paintings & Coatings segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 17.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global hollow glass microspheres market is segmented into plastic, paints & coatings, transportation, composites & rubber, insulation and buoyancy, healthcare. The paintings & coatings segment held the largest market share accounting to 17.7% in the year 2020. Materials incorporating hollow glass and ceramic microspheres have gotten a lot of interest in recent years. These materials have good heat-insulation capabilities, which are primarily recognised for their unique features of thermal radiation absorption and scattering by hollow particles. Because of its potential to produce a decrease in thermal radiations, the product has been utilised in a variety of applications in the paints and coatings industry to reduce heat loss from building walls. Hollow ultra-low-density microspheres can be utilised as fillers in waterproof coatings to enhance a variety of coating characteristics. Hollow microspheres also aid in the reflection of solar rays, lowering the temperature of roof coverings. Even without an air conditioning system, this can assist to improve the general indoor environment of a structure. It saves energy since it reduces the need for air conditioning. Hollow glass microspheres have found their way into everything from single-family houses to huge corporations.

Regional Segment of Hollow Glass Microspheres Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global hollow glass microspheres market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North American region holds the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. The demand for hollow glass microspheres is highest in America, headed by the United States. As the building business in North America expands as a consequence of greater technological innovation, vibration isolation is projected to improve. Increased residential construction investment and growing demand for upgrading existing structures are driving the hollow glass microspheres industry in the area. However, due to ongoing global issues, demand in the region is expected to be lower in 2020, as construction activity slows. Regional demand is being driven by strict building energy efficiency regulations as well as awareness of the hollow microsphere. Another reason pushing up hollow glass microspheres market demand is the region's booming oil and gas industry, which is generating a continuous increase in drilling activities. As these materials have begun to acquire importance in Asia-Pacific, the area is growing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, thriving industrial industries and significant infrastructure expenditure will propel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

About the report:

The global hollow glass microspheres market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

