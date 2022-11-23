Hair Transplant Market is Anticipated to Show a Positive CAGR of 26.2% by 2028 : Fior Markets

The report provides details on the Hair Transplant Market valuation at various times and also growth figures referring to these market numbers.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global hair transplant market is expected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2020 to USD 71.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The global hair transplant market is witnessing significant growth from past years. This growth is attributed to the advanced technology, public behavior towards self-representation, The changing manner of lifestyles of people everywhere in the world is one of the large purposes behind extreme going bald in the hair transplant market. increment an inactive manner of lifestyles, for example, smoking, ill-advised ingesting routine, and pressure can result in going bald. Likewise, straightforward lifestyles adjustments like a lack of rest, parchedness, usage of inadequate protein-rich meals, and insufficiency of essential vitamins and minerals are responsible for going bald. These changing approaches of lifestyles have likewise caused food infection and malabsorption of supplements.

Hair transplantation is a surgical method that removes hair follicles from one part of the body, called the 'donor site', to a bald or balding part of the body known as the 'recipient site'. The technique is primarily used to treat male pattern baldness. In this minimally invasive procedure, grafts containing hair follicles that are genetically resistant to balding (like the back of the head) are transplanted to the bald scalp. Hair transplantation can also be used to restore eyelashes, eyebrows, beard hair, chest hair, pubic hair and to fill in scars caused by accidents or surgery such as face-lifts and previous hair transplants. Hair transplantation differs from skin grafting in those grafts contain almost all of the epidermis and dermis surrounding the hair follicle, and many tiny grafts are transplanted rather than a single strip of skin. Since hair naturally grows in groupings of 1 to 4 hairs, current techniques harvest and transplant hair "follicular units" in their natural groupings. Thus, modern hair transplantation can achieve a natural appearance by mimicking original hair orientation.

Download a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419971/request-sample

The global hair transplant market is expected to witness significant growth, this growth is attributed to the Increase in number of human beings suffering from hair loss in Middle East and Africa, rising recognition concerning physical appearance and hair loss in growing areas of Asia Pacific, Technological improvements in North America and Europe, Changing life-style of human beings throughout the globe. The factor restraining the market growth are side effects of the drugs used in the treatment, the cost of treatment is high.

Key players operating in global hair transplant market include are Allergan Plc, Bernstein Medical, Bosley, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd., Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR, Hair Club, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Hair Transplant Centre Turkey, Hair Transplants of Florida, Venus Concept (NeoGraft), Cole Instruments Inc. To gain a significant market share in the global hair transplant market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In May 2019, Hair Club and Bosley together introduced the release of BioGraft. The enhance improvement blends surgical & nonsurgical hair restoration for a terrific transformation. This new product release helped in increasing its hair transplant product portfolio. The agency invests vigorously in R&D to increase technologically superior products.

In Feb 2018, Venus Concept Ltd., an innovative & privately held international aesthetic era player, announced acquisition of NeoGraft Solutions’ hair recuperation business (NeoGraft). The acquisition changed into aimed to enlarge the client base of the company.

Follicular unit extraction segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of Method, the global hair transplant market is segmented into Follicular unit extraction, Follicular unit transplantation. Follicular unit extraction segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption by surgeons and increasing number of people suffering from same pattern baldness.

To Know More, View the Complete Research Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-hair-transplant-market-by-method-follicular-unit-419971.html

Drug’s segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27.8% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global hair transplant market is segmented into Serum, Drugs, Gel, Multi vitamins, Others. Drug’s segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27.8% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the effectiveness of the drugs.

PRP segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.5% in the year 2020

On the basis of Therapy, the global hair transplant market is segmented into PRP, Stem cell therapy, Laser therapy, Others. PRP segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.5% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the concentrations of over 20 growth elements in PRP which are actively secreted from the α-granules of platelets.

Male segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.8% in the year 2020

On the basis of Gender, the global hair transplant market is segmented into male and female. Male segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.8% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the Genetic predisposition and outside elements along with unhealthy life-style and ideal diet.

Clinics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.6% in the year 2020

On the basis of end user, the global hair transplant market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Surgical Centers, Others. Clinics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.6% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the Cost-effectiveness and budget friendly outreach of hair restoration surgeries.

Regional Segment of Hair Transplant Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global hair transplant market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 30.4% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North America region owing to the developing variety of hair transplant surgical procedures. Advanced technology and presence of the key market players.

Before purchasing, inquire or customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419971

About the report:

The global hair transplant market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Contact Us