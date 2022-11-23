Global Healthcare CRM Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Healthcare CRM Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Healthcare CRM Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Healthcare CRM Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the healthcare CRM market is expected to grow from $12.98 billion in 2021 to $15.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare CRM market is expected to grow to $25.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

The rising number of CRM systems in hospitals and clinics is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare CRM market going forward.

Healthcare CRM Market Trends

Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare CRM market. Major companies operating in the healthcare CRM sector are focused on developing new technologically advanced solutions to improve patient health and strengthen their market position.

Healthcare CRM Market Overview

The healthcare CRM market consists of sales of healthcare CRM software and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to acquire, retain, and engage with patients and provide personalized services. The Healthcare CRM is a customer relationship management (CRM) system made exclusively for the healthcare sector that combines data from numerous sources (consumer and patient demographics, psychographics, social, behavioral, clinical, financial, website, contact center, provider credentialing, etc.) to give a thorough picture of patients' routines and activities.

Healthcare CRM Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Technology: Predictive, Mobile, Social, Collaborative, Other Technologies

• By Deployment Model: On-Premise Model, Web or Cloud-based Model

• By Application: Community Outreach, Community Health Education, Service Outreach or Promotion, Financial Donor Management, Case Coordination, Patient Information Management, Pre-Authorizations or Eligibility, Other Applications

• By End-Users: Providers, Payers, Life Science Industry

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Salesforce Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., Healthgrades Marketplace LLC, Infor Inc., Keona Health, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Amdocs, Aspect Software, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Talisma, NICE Systems, Verint Systems Inc., Veeva Systems, R1 RCM Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group plc, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Healthcare CRM Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth healthcare CRM global market research. The market report analyzes healthcare CRM global market forecast market size, healthcare CRM global market share, healthcare CRM global market segments, healthcare CRM global market growth drivers, healthcare CRM global market growth across geographies, healthcare CRM market trends and healthcare CRM market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

