11.2% CAGR, Antimicrobial Coatings Market Revenue to Cross 7,514.56Mn by 2028 | The Insight Partners Analysis

Rising Instance of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) to Escalate Antimicrobial Coatings Market Growth during 2020–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material (Silver, Copper, Titanium Dioxide, and Others) and Application (Medical, HVAC, Mold Remediation, Building and Construction, Foods and Beverages, and Others)” consists of the factors fueling market growth, revenue estimation, and market share analysis. It also includes the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 2,918.30 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 7,514.56 Million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 11.2% from 2020-2028

Forecast Period- 2020-2028

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 148

No. of Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 75

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Raw Material and Application

Regional scope- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope- US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The increasing health care associated infections and rising use of antimicrobial coatings in healthcare setting for sterilization of medical devices propel the demand for antimicrobial coatings. The healthcare industry is expected to witness monumental transformation owing to the factors such as rapidly growing urbanization, rising instance of infectious diseases, and shifting lifestyle of consumers. However, the use of antimicrobial coatings is not limited to medical industry and has been expanding across diversified end-use industries such as indoor air/HVAC applications, building and construction, food & beverage, mold remediation, and packaging. With effective research studies and development procedures, researchers and scientists are coming up with innovative products related to antimicrobial coatings. The latest innovation is associated with the development of multifunctional, low cost, and durable antimicrobial coatings. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the market.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cupron; Alistagen Corporation; AK Coatings Inc.; Fiberlock; Microban International Ltd.; PPG Industries Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Nano-Care Deutschland AG; and Axalta Coating Systems are among the major players operating in the global antimicrobial coatings market.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Insights

Based on raw material, the antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into silver, copper, titanium oxide, and others. The market for the copper segment is expected to grow at at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Copper is a commonly used antimicrobial active ingredient due to its potency and chemical stability, which allows it to be integrated into several substrates. Copper's antimicrobial mechanism has shown that when microbes land on a surface, copper ions are released (e.g., from touching, coughing, and sneezing). These copper ions enter the organism by breaking down the cell membrane of bacteria or the coating of a virus. Copper ions can also bind to important proteins in the body (such as enzymes), causing them to malfunction and eventually destroy the organism. Copper has been shown to destroy 99.9% of most pathogens within two hours of contact and, in some cases, to outperform other costly metals with antimicrobial activity, such as silver and gold.

By region, the antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The presence of developing countries is witnessing an upsurge in industrialization and urbanization activities, offering ample opportunities for the key market players in the antimicrobial coatings market. The massive growth of the antimicrobial coatings in Asia Pacific market is attributed to the rising healthcare industry in emerging economies, such as India and China, and the growing major end-use industries such as healthcare, construction, and food processing and packaging. Further, the rising government and private funding to combat COVID-19 transmission promotes the use of antimicrobial coatings in Asia Pacific.

