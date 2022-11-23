Arthur Lawrence Empowers 300 Veterans In 30 Days By Embarking Them On Appropriate Post-Military Careers

Arthur Lawrence, the leading talent consulting firm, is honoring veterans by putting them in appropriate post-military jobs that fit their life goals.

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, Arthur Lawrence launched its “300 Veterans in 30 Days” program to commemorate the services of our brave soldiers. The goal of this campaign is to empower and enable our military heroes to successfully transition to civilian career matching their qualifications.

“As one of the leading talent consulting firms in the U.S., we are proud to have launched this program that focuses on empowering our former military heroes and putting them to work”, says Bejal Patel, Managing Partner for Talent Acquisition at Arthur Lawrence.

“For the past two decades, Arthur Lawrence has helped businesses across industries optimize their workforce with our staffing solutions. Veterans, being highly adaptable and dependable, make best-suited candidates for various roles”, he adds.

The veteran applicants would have the opportunity to explore various industries from manufacturing and production to technology, construction and others in the light industrial space aligned with their skill set and interests.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 46.8 percent of veterans were part of the civilian labor force in October 2021. Veterans’ strong leadership skills, work ethics and dependability make them a great asset to organizations.

As many as 100+ veterans have signed up with Arthur Lawrence so far, and the firm’s talent advocates are closely working with them to find them the right job opportunities.

If you are a veteran looking for work, apply here: https://bit.ly/3tRZada

