Black Friday Purple Mattress Deals 2022: Purple Mattress (King, Queen, Twin), Bed Frame & Bedding Deals by Retail Fuse

Best Purple Mattress Deals:
Save up to $800 on Purple foam, hybrid & kids mattresses (Purple.com) - Get this deal>>
Save up to $300 on Purple mattresses (king, queen, twin, California king & more sizes) (MattressFirm.com) - Get this deal>>
Best Mattress Deals:
Save up to 60% on a wide range of mattresses (MattressFirm.com) - Get this deal>>
Purple mattresses stand out because of their GelFlex Grid construction. Thanks to this, they provide remarkable support and pressure relief. The Essential Collection uses a combination of this unique layer and comfort foams. Meanwhile, the Premium Collection is a set of hybrid mattresses that features wrapped coils for better ease of movement. These come in different sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king.
Purple also uses its proprietary GelFlex Grid for its pillows, but for those who prefer something more traditional, it has down pillows as well. Moreover, it has folding and adjustable bed frames, as well as a variety of bedding and sheets.
