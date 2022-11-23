Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,722 in the last 365 days.

The Best Wet Dry Vac Black Friday Deals (2022) Summarized by Consumer Walk

Wet Dry Vac Black Friday 2022 Deals

The best early wet dry vac deals for Black Friday 2022, including the latest Tineco, BISSELL, Milwaukee, eufy & DEWALT discounts

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compare the latest early wet dry vac deals for Black Friday, featuring offers on wet dry vacuum bundles, filters and accessories. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Wet/Dry Vac Deals:

Save up to 42% on wet dry vacuums from brands like Tineco, eufy, BISSELL & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to $20 on wet dry vacs from top brands including Milwaukee & DEWALT (NorthernTool.com)

Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals:

Save up to 60% on vacuums from Shark, Dyson, Roomba & more top brands (Walmart.com)

Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season by getting the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser extension checks for coupons across more than one hundred thousand online retailers, helping online shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Consumer Walk when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

The Best Wet Dry Vac Black Friday Deals (2022) Summarized by Consumer Walk

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.