New Partnership creates Quantum Leap for Companies using SAP PM/EAM
EINPresswire.com/ -- Danish B2B SaaS start-up Arkyn announces a new partnership with SQL Systems, SAP master data specialists from Sweden.
With this partnership, SQL Systems and Arkyn create a joint offering that combines the strength of standardized and quality assured asset data with top-of-the-line user experience and mobility solutions that unlock the full potential of SAP PM/EAM.
SQL Systems has developed tools and methodology that leaves large SAP enterprises with structured and quality assured data that is relevant to their decision making, and by entering a partnership with Arkyn, they secure the next step of the data value chain.
“The partnership with Arkyn ensures that the enhanced asset data in SAP PM/EAM that we provide can be used to its full potential with the smart, fast and user-friendly mobility solutions that Arkyn has” says Patrik Lövberg, CCO at SQL Systems.
“From an Arkyn perspective, we can help our customers optimize their maintenance operations even further when everything is globalized without local plant customization”, says Dorte Ertbøll, Head of Partnerships at Arkyn. “With the SQL Systems methodology, we create the future of predictive maintenance and help companies run cleaner operations”, she adds.
With one, unified data standard across plants, companies can compare historical data and perform data-driven decisions. The local perspective turns into a global vantage point that optimizes the entire maintenance value chain.
Dorte Ertbøll
With this partnership, SQL Systems and Arkyn create a joint offering that combines the strength of standardized and quality assured asset data with top-of-the-line user experience and mobility solutions that unlock the full potential of SAP PM/EAM.
SQL Systems has developed tools and methodology that leaves large SAP enterprises with structured and quality assured data that is relevant to their decision making, and by entering a partnership with Arkyn, they secure the next step of the data value chain.
“The partnership with Arkyn ensures that the enhanced asset data in SAP PM/EAM that we provide can be used to its full potential with the smart, fast and user-friendly mobility solutions that Arkyn has” says Patrik Lövberg, CCO at SQL Systems.
“From an Arkyn perspective, we can help our customers optimize their maintenance operations even further when everything is globalized without local plant customization”, says Dorte Ertbøll, Head of Partnerships at Arkyn. “With the SQL Systems methodology, we create the future of predictive maintenance and help companies run cleaner operations”, she adds.
With one, unified data standard across plants, companies can compare historical data and perform data-driven decisions. The local perspective turns into a global vantage point that optimizes the entire maintenance value chain.
Dorte Ertbøll
Arkyn
+45 31 25 16 86
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn