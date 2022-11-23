PVC Pipes Market is expected to reach ~US$ 51 Bn at a CAGR of 5% by the end of 2031

PVC Pipes Market 2022

According to the market estimates, the global PVC Pipes market is projected to reach ~US$ 51 Bn by the end of the forecast period, registering ~CAGR of 5%.

PVC pipes are becoming more and more popular every day. There are a number of reasons for this, but the most important one is that they are affordable and durable. Another reason is that they are easy to install, and they come in a variety of colors and sizes.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study on the plastic pipes market that includes the global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029. The report specifically considers plastic pipes utilized in the construction industry, especially in residential and commercial applications (excluding industrial plant construction). Generally, pipes are used for plumbing, heating & cooling, soil & waste, HVAC (ventilation, air conditioning), and other systems. Other industries such as oil & gas, agriculture, and chemical also prominently utilize plastic pipes.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a study report on the global PVC Pipes Market. The report provides detailed valuation on the key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information about the PVC Pipes Market structure. This market research report represents exclusive facts and figures about how the PVC Pipes Market will grow over the forecast period.

Key Companies-

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like –

• Aliaxis Group S.A.

• Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Wienerberger AG

• Mexichem SAB de CV

• JM Eagle, Inc.

• ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED

• China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

• Geberit AG

• Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

• Finolex Industries Ltd.

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Georg Fischer Ltd. and more

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the PVC Pipes Market.

Construction and Oil & Gas Exploration Projects – A Strong Impetus

Countries such as U.S., India and China are leading contributors to the growth of construction industry, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, and are estimated to contribute more than 50% to the growth of global construction industry in the near future. Increasing onshore exploration activity and transportation via pipelines, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for pipes during the forecast period.

More than 130 ongoing projects of natural gas exploration and transportation pipelines in the U.S. shall be completed in nearby future. The expansion of electronics & telecommunication has resulted in increased demand for pipelines to protect underground cables. This global expansion of electronics and telecommunication industry is expected to fuel the demand for plastic pipes over the forecast period.

More than 50% of the world’s population resides in urban areas. This percentage is projected to expand, especially in China and India, to 66% by 2050 as per United Nations DESA Website. Growing urbanization is expected to scale up the demand for plastic pipes manufacturing for various applications, such wastewater drainage systems, gas pipes lines, and water pipelines, among others.

PVC Pipes Market: Research Methodology

In PMR’s research report, exclusive research methodology is utilized to conduct comprehensive research on the development of the PVC Pipes Market and reach conclusions on the future growth factors of the market. In this research methodology, secondary and primary research is utilized by assistant analysts to ensure precision and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred by analysts during the evaluation of the PVC Pipes Market study include facts and figures from World Bank, OEM websites, government websites, white papers, trade journals, and external and internal databases. Analysts have thoroughly interviewed several industry experts, such as sales supervisors, sales operation managers, product portfolio managers, senior managers, market intelligence managers, marketing/product managers, and production managers to provide insightful information.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary resources and secondary resources is validated from companies in the PVC Pipes Market to make PMR’s projection on the growth prospects of the PVC Pipes Market more accurate and reliable.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

PVC Pipes Market Manufacturers

PVC Pipes Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PVC Pipes Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

