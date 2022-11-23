Early 60 & 58 Inch TV Black Friday Deals (2022) Deals Tracked by Spending Lab
Save on 58 inch & 60 inch TV deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, including the best Vizio, onn., TCL, Samsung, JVC & more salesBOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday 2022 researchers have found the best early 58 to 60 inch TV deals for Black Friday 2022, together with savings on onn., TCL, Vizio, JVC, Samsung, and more TVs. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best 58-60 Inch TV Deals:
Save up to 37% on 58-inch smart & 4K TVs from brands like Vizio, onn., Samsung & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to 30% on 60-inch TVs from JVC, Samsung, TCL & more (Walmart.com)
More Smart TV Deals:
Save up to 60% on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio, Hisense & more (Walmart.com)
