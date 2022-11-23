Submit Release
Walmart 70 Inch Smart & 4K TV Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Vizio, Samsung & More TV Deals Summarized by Retail Egg

Walmart 70 Inch TV Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on Walmart 70 inch TV deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs & more savings

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday sales researchers are comparing the best early Walmart 70 inch TV deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring savings on Vizio 4K HDR TVs, Sharp 1080p HD TVs & more. Check out the best deals using the links below.

Best 70 Inch TV Deals:

Save up to 35% on 70-inch 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to $200 on Samsung 70-inch QLED & Crystal UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com)

Best Smart TV Deals:

Save up to 60% on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio, Hisense & more (Walmart.com)

