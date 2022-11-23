uParcel Announces New Benefits Programme and Initiatives to Support Delivery Partners in Singapore
uParcel announced the Delivery Partners Benefits Programme to support agents in relieving the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cost of living.SINGAPORE, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uParcel, an on-demand delivery platform, announced the Delivery Partners Benefits Programme this year to support agents in relieving the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cost of living.
The Covid situation and the global inflation has led to the increase in cost of living and impacted delivery providers’ earnings. To help delivery partners improve their cash position during this period, uParcel has enhanced support for its delivery agent community, including relief support via medical benefits, reduction of commission rates, as well as vehicle rental waivers, among other campaigns. uParcel has leveraged its technology and reach to create new earning opportunities for driver-partners by enabling thousands to take on on-demand delivery jobs which are bundled for maximum earnings.
uParcel’s driver app is equipped with an AI route optimizer which has the capability to find the shortest paths in road networks by taking into consideration the travel time between each location. Hence, drivers’ delivery routes can be accurately optimized, allowing agents to deliver quickly and earn more income on the go. This is in line with the company’s efforts towards environment sustainability to help build a greener and cleaner planet.
As a start, the Delivery Partners Benefits Programme will focus on the essential perks that would benefit agents the most, and it is open to all agents and even their family members. The programme will offer:
● Car Leasing Benefits: Under a partnership with Goldbell Car Rental and Focus Rentals, agents enjoy lower leasing rates and subsidies when renting a vehicle for deliveries. In addition, agents can choose to stick on the uParcel car decal on the rented car or van to earn extra commissions.
● Esso Petrol Discount: Once agents have completed 20 deliveries, agents can then qualify for a complimentary Esso card which entitles them to a 20% upfront discount on fuel.
● Corporate Mobile Plans: Agents can now sign up on the Starhub Corporate Individual Scheme to enjoy exclusive discounts on mobile and broadband plans.
● Medical Benefits: The programme also includes exclusive discounts for telemedicine consultation with WhiteCoat. Exclusive health screening packages are also available with Minmed Clinics.
In addition to these initiatives, commission rebates campaigns are also actively running to help agents tide over their expenses.
Last month, uParcel also gave out hundreds of free care packages consisting of essential items such as face masks and hand sanitizers under a sponsorship by Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC).
Keagan Kang, who has been a uParcel agent for about 2 years, shared: “As long as uParcel exists, I will continue to deliver. The agent benefits have also been very useful and I can get a free Esso Fuel Card after completing some deliveries to get petrol discounts.”
“With hundreds of agents relying on our platform to sustain their livelihoods, it is important that we help our agents to improve their cash position so that they can continue earning a viable living with us. Through our Delivery Partners Benefits Programme, we hope to enhance the quality of life for our agents, who are undoubtedly indispensable to us,” Ng Wee Leong, Chief Operations Officer of uParcel
uParcel offers its heartfelt thanks to the 7,000 agents across Singapore, whose work is essential during and after the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day. Driven by the customers and clients’ trust and reliance on uParcel services, the company is an essential cog in the wheel to fulfilling hundreds of deliveries every day and the company plans to roll out more agent benefits to further support drivers. An instant cash payout feature is also expected to rollout in the coming months to help drivers improve their cash liquidity.
About uParcel
uParcel is Singapore’s technology driven same day delivery platform that has planned, matched and optimised millions of deliveries. Backed by data and a decentralised distributed model, uParcel provides point to point delivery without asset heavy centralised sorting infrastructure. Deliveries are clustered by proprietary algorithms and efficiently matched to vast network of delivery partners dynamically. The organization is reshaping the standard of same day delivery with sustainable approaches for the better of the community and environment. uParcel has presence in Singapore and Malaysia.
Please visit https://www.uparcel.sg for more information about uParcel.
