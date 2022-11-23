uParcel Malaysia Expands Same Day Delivery Service to More Malaysian Cities
uParcel expands its service areas in Malaysia to support the digital economy's growing demand for reliable on-demand delivery services.SUBANG JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uParcel, Singapore's leading same day delivery platform, goes through a complete platform overhaul and expands its service areas in Malaysia to support the digital economy's growing demand for reliable on-demand delivery services and e-commerce solutions.
In end 2019, uParcel expanded to provide express delivery services in greater Kuala Lumpur, namely Klang Valley and Johor Bahru. Now, uParcel’s express delivery can serve virtually every region in Malaysia covering all the thirteen states and federal territories. This strategic move serves to strengthen and expand the rapidly scaling business through new market entry beyond its current customer base.
With the expansion of the service network in Malaysia, as well as the overhaul of the platform, the company aims to build stronger relationships with customers, and meet the growing demand for domestic delivery. Now, uParcel presents their new and improved web and app platform for customers. Both the user interface, as well as the navigation have been completely rethought and rebuilt. With this update, the platform is ready for new functionalities that will be rolled-out in the coming months. Using all the latest technologies, the delivery platform feels a lot faster, is more stable and can help individuals and companies in Malaysia manage their deliveries quicker.
For delivery agents, the driver app interface has also been updated along with the addition of the latest route optimizer technology. It is an in-house route planner which will automatically sort jobs based on the best route based on a clustering algorithm. It has also been tested by the team to significantly increase delivery efficiency as drivers can now follow optimized and clearly numbered routes without spending time on route planning.
“We're one of the most sustainable e-commerce delivery logistics providers, enhancing the quality of express delivery with AI technology. Now more people can enjoy quick same day delivery in Malaysia. Making logistics solutions accessible and affordable for everyone is our main objective. We believe in sharing, and we strive hard to maintain sustainability, for the better of the planet and more,” –Ng Wee Leong, Chief Operations Officer of uParcel.
Inspired and motivated by the potential of growth in South-east Asia, uParcel plans to expand the business across the region to cater to a wider customer base, and is working towards the launch of international delivery services. uParcel services are expected to launch in India by 2023.
About uParcel
uParcel is a technology driven same day delivery platform based in Singapore that has planned, matched and optimised millions of deliveries. Backed by data and a decentralised distributed model, uParcel provides point to point delivery without asset heavy centralised sorting infrastructure. Deliveries are clustered by proprietary algorithms and efficiently matched to vast network of delivery partners dynamically. The organization is reshaping the standard of same day delivery with sustainable approaches for the better of the community and environment. uParcel has presence in Singapore and Malaysia.
Please visit https://www.uparcel.co for more information about uParcel.
