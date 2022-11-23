Pipettes Market Share, Growth Analysis, Size, Trends, Statistics, Medical Demand and 2027 Forecast Report

Pipettes Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities by 2028 | Global Share, Size, Manufacturer Data, Production, Strategies, Deployment Model etc.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Pipettes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Category, Channel Type, Volume Type, and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 1,439.75 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$1,913.77 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020–2027.

The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global pipettes market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the growing research in the biotechnology and diagnostics industries, and increasing product launches. However, the exorbitant costs of automated pipette scan impede the market growth. Further, the increasing growth prospects in developing economies are significant opportunities for the growth of the global pipettes market players.

The biotechnology industry is considered as an emerging industry on the global scale. On the back of growing inventions and innovation in the global industry, the biotechnology hubs have started growing in niche cities of the US, such as San Francisco, Raleigh, and Chicago. Moreover, there have been several initiatives in regions such as Europe and Asia to improve the biotechnology industry. The Department of Biotechnology created a translation network across India through global partnerships with international companies and institutes. This includes five novel clusters, 150 Information Technology Outsourcing (TTOs), 40 biotech incubators, and 20 bioconnect centers. The business strategy focuses on investing in building robust infrastructure of the innovative workforce by creating Biotechnology Education Council and Life Sciences.

Brand Gmbh CO KG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Medical, Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG, Mettler Toledo, Nichiryo Co., Ltd., Oxford Lab Product, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc are among the prominent players in the pipettes market. These players are focused on product development and innovation to sustain their positions in the market. For instance, in September 2018, Hamilton Company launched its ZEUS and the new ZEUS LT OEM pipetting module. It is an intelligent air displacement pipetting technology that features qualitative pipette monitoring (QPM) ability for monitoring clogged tips or foam aspiration and anti-droplet control (ADC) capability for pipetting of volatile liquids.

The report segments the global Pipettes market as follows:

By Type

• Air Displacement Pipettes

• Positive Displacement Pipettes

By Category

• Manual

• Electronic

By Channel Type

• Multi-Channel

o 8-Channel

o 12-Channel

o Others

• Single Channel

By Volume Type

• Adjustable Volume

• Fixed Volume

By Application

• Pharmaceutical Laboratories

• Biotech Laboratories

• Food and Beverage

• Forensics Laboratories

• Others

