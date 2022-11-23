Digital Education Market to Hit USD 54.95Bn by 2028 | Industry to Generate 26+% CAGR during (2022-2028)

The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Education Market size is expected to reach US$ 54.95 billion by 2028 and registering at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2022 and 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners. This market report also studies the market status, market share, size, growth rate, demand, revenue, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter's Five Forces analysis. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI). The study objectives are to present the Digital Education development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central South America.



Rising Penetration of Internet Catalyzes Digital Education Market

The usage of modern technologies and digital tools in learning and teaching process can be termed as digital education. It is also known as technology enhanced learning (TEL), e-learning and digital learning. Growing penetration of internet have been primarily driving the digital education market. Easy access to internet, coupled with a growing user base of smartphones and tablets, has revolutionized the digital education market. Academic institutions and businesses rely on digital modes for knowledge delivery, thus providing the learner access to the learning materials at their own preferred time. Digital education offers adaptive learning and blended learning, which allows the user to learn in a whole new manner. Adaptive learning allows users to learn at their own pace, whereas blended learning offers the user a blend of different approaches, such as tutor-led classroom and on-to-one education. Increasing penetration of internet have been enabling such trend and the usage of such technologies.

The digital education market, by course type, is segmented into science and technology courses, entrepreneurship and business management courses, and others. In the digital education market, science & technology courses are witnessing high demand. Complexity of such courses often requires a blended approach. With the utilization of AR and VR, the target audience can have a better understanding of the topic. Additionally, practical knowledge can be imparted virtually, even without the presence of the required subject. For instance, a tutor can teach a student how to disassemble a motor virtually, as the user can access 3D renditions of the same while being present at different places. Such advantages and integration of technology are strongly driving the digital education market. Entrepreneurship & business management courses are also witnessing good demand, as digital education is allowing users to pursue higher education without hampering their daily job. A combination of all such factors bolsters the digital education market growth.

COMPANIES MENTIONED INCLUDE (we can also add the other companies as you want.):

Alison

Byju’s

Coursera, Inc.

Edmodo (NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited)

edX, Inc.

Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Kadenze, Inc.

Miriadax

Udemy, Inc.

…..

The Segments and Sub-Section of Digital Education Market are shown below:

By End User (Individual Learners and Academic Institutions, Enterprises and Government Organizations)

By Learning Type (Self-Paced Online Education, Instructor-Led Online Education)

by Course Type (Science and Technology Courses, Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses, Others)

The countries covered in the Digital Education market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The digital education market, by learning type, is bifurcated into self-paced online education and instructor-led online education. Self-paced online education is the preferred mode of digital education by corporates and academic institutions as it allows the user to access and learn at their own pace and preferred time. Instructor-led online education is the preferred choice for several academic institutions where interaction between student and teacher is required. Instructor-led online education provides the environment of a classroom to some extent. It allows the learner to clear their doubts in real-time and gather knowledge from queries of other students in the class. Such factors promote the digital education market growth for this segment.



