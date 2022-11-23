Submit Release
Black Friday Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & 6a Deals (2022) Listed by Saver Trends

A guide to all the best early Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on AT&T, Verizon & Xfinity Pixel 6 smartphones and more

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday 2022 experts are identifying all the best early Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & 6a deals for Black Friday, including all the best discounts on unlocked Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6 at Walmart. Check out the best deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Google Pixel 6 Deals:

Save on the Google Pixel 6 series smartphones with a subscription (ATT.com)
Save up to $300 on the Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & 6A with a new or upgraded line (Verizon.com)
Save on top-rated Google Pixel 6, 6A & 6 Pro smartphones (Xfinity.com)

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


