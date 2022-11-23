Submit Release
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ & Galaxy S22 Black Friday Deals 2022 Summarized by Retail Egg

Galaxy S22 Black Friday 2022 Deals

The top early Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring carrier-locked and unlocked Galaxy S22 savings & more

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday deals experts are rounding-up the best early Samsung Galaxy S22 deals for Black Friday, including all the best offers on Galaxy S22+ & S22 Ultra and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals:

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra (ATT.com)
Save up to $500 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ & Galaxy S22 5G (Xfinity.com)
Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra cell phones, accessories & bundles (Verizon.com)

