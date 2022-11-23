Submit Release
Black Friday Playhouse & Play Kitchen Deals 2022: Early Walmart, KidKraft, Little Tikes & More Rated by Retail Fuse

Playhouse & Play Kitchen Black Friday 2022 Deals

The best early play kitchen & playhouse deals for Black Friday 2022, including 5-piece to 20-piece kitchen sets & easy-assembly playhouse offers

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday 2022 sales researchers at Retail Fuse have identified the top early playhouse & play kitchen deals for Black Friday, including offers on wooden playhouse, indoor slides, cooking toys & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Playhouse Deals:

Save up to 46% on playhouses from top brands like Little Tikes, Backyard Discovery & more (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
Save up to $207 on KidKraft playhouses (Disney Frozen, Barbie, Ryan’s World & more) (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>

Best Play Kitchen Deals:

Save up to 58% on a wide selection of play kitchens from Topbuy, Gymax, Little Tikes & more (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>

