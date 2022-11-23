Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market to Reach Valuation of USD 274.63 Billion and growing at CAGR of 15.4% by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth

Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size – USD 86.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Changing education approach due to pandemic restrictions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas.

Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers. Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/597

The latest report titled Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market contains an in-depth analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market scenario. This research report offers readers an in-depth interpretation of the dynamics of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market, including key drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also briefly discusses key business strategies, supply-demand ratios, key regions, prominent market players, and offers a future outlook for the overall Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom industry. The market research report is a prototype 360° overview of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom industry with estimated market value, share, growth trends, total revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications. reveal.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to robust presence of key players in countries in the region. Advanced academic infrastructure and high awareness about e-learning platforms among individuals and learners in countries in the region is a key factor driving market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/597

Regional Bifurcation of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/597

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Carbon Footprint Management Market Top Companies

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-globally-leading-companies-in-the-carbon-footprint-management-market

Anti Money Laundering Software Market Top Companies

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-anti-money-laundering-software-companies-strengthening-fraud-detection-capabilities-of-organizations-worldwide

Military Drones Market Top Companies

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-globally-renowned-companies-in-the-military-drones-industry

Wireless Earbuds Market Top Companies

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/best-wireless-earbuds-of-2021

Cloud ERP Market Top Players

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-prominent-companies-in-the-cloud-erp-market

High Performance Computing Market Top Companies

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-offering-high-performance-computing-solutions-in-the-world

Email Encryption Market Top Companies by Revenue

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-globally-leading-companies-in-the-email-encryption-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market